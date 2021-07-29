National Weather Service warns of excessive heat in Port Arthur, Mid County

Excessive heat will be a problem during the afternoon on Friday and Saturday.

Heat indices will be in the 105-110 F range, according to the National Weather Service.

Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson said the temperatures would be a little cooler Sunday into next week thanks to more showers and thunderstorms.

“Watch out for street flooding during periods of heavy rain,” Erickson said.

“The tropics are quiet for the next week.”