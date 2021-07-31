Groves man indicted for indecency with child

A 54-year-old Groves man was indicted on two counts of indecency with a child for incidents that reportedly occurred Nov 17.

According to court documents, a woman called the Groves Police Department after a female relative made an outcry of inappropriate contact by Virginijus Padervinskas.

The alleged victim, age 16, underwent a forensic interview at a child advocacy center, where she provided information about the reported crimes, authorities said.

Padervinskas was arrested and bonded out on July 26 for the two counts of indecency with a child.

Bond was set at $30,000 for each count.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.