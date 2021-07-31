Miracle Match set for 19th tournament

BASF and TotalEnergies will host the 19th annual Miracle Match for Life Golf Tournament Friday, at Bayou Din Golf Club to support three local charities

Funds raised at the event will support lifesaving health services to the patients of Be the Match, the Julie Rogers “Gift of Life” Program and LifeShare Blood Center.

The tournament will bring together numerous golfers and volunteers from BASF and TotalEnergies along with spectators, donor recipients and individuals who will benefit from the money raised at the event.

Miracle Match for Life was created in 2002 as a collaborative partnership between

BASF and TotalEnergies to help educate and promote awareness for the need of bone marrow donors, blood donations, and cancer screening and prevention in Southeast Texas. Through 2019, Miracle Match for Life has raised more than $1.5 million.

“Giving back is a natural part of our work culture and who we are. We are grateful for the continued support we receive from our employees, who are always willing to give back to the communities where they live,” said John Lycan, vice president of operations and site manager for BASF TotalEnergies in Port Arthur. “Having the opportunity to contribute to the critical services these three charities provide is a rewarding experience, and we look forward to our continued partnership.”

Miracle Match for Life also has made it possible for thousands of women and men to receive mammograms and prostate cancer screenings through the Julie Rogers “Gift of Life” Program.

“We are deeply grateful for the outstanding companies, sponsors and dedicated individuals who work so hard to ensure medically underserved men and women in our community receive lifesaving medical care,” said Regina Rogers, “Gift of Life” Founder and Chair. “Funding and awareness raised during Miracle Match for Life make an immeasurable impact on the scope of our organization’s mission to provide extensive cancer education and screenings throughout seven Southeast Texas counties.”

Miracle Match for Life places special emphasis on education and recruitment in African American, Native American and Hispanic communities, where donors and cancer screenings are especially needed.

“We are excited to partner with BASF and participate in an event that will raise awareness of the medical needs of the underserved in our community,” said Tom

Chavez, TotalEnergies Port Arthur Refinery General Manager. “We live and work in southeast Texas and take pride in being a good neighbor while ensuring the health of our community remains a priority.”

The Be the Match Program has been able to recruit more than 350,000 donors from the Texas Gulf Coast Region and Louisiana and expand vital cellular therapies for patients thanks to donations and public awareness generated each year by Miracle Match for Life.

“Thanks to the financial assistance from Miracle Match for Life, we made the impossible, possible,” said Hope Guidry-Groves, senior director, network partner at National Match Donor Program/Be the Match. “In our Gulf Coast region alone, we inspired 5,172 new members to join our Be The Match Registry. Despite a global pandemic and subsequent shutdown, National Marrow Donor Program/Be The Match and our partners impacted 6,660 lives this year – the most lives ever. Against all the obstacles we faced in 2020, together, we did not miss one single transplant.”