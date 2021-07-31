PHOTO GALLERY — Walk-On’s welcomed into local community

The community came out to celebrate a ribbon cutting this week for one of Port Arthur’s newest and most-popular restaurants — Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux.

The restaurant, located at 2729 Jimmy Johnson Blvd., has a full-service bar and a section of seating with beer taps at the tables. The nearly 11,000 square-feet building features 80 TVs and a covered patio.

There is plenty of dinning room for small or large family groups, and Franchisee C.O. Vallet opened his remarks Thursday morning thanking those in Port Arthur, Mid County and beyond who have quickly made the new venture part of the local dining fabric.

Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce Membership Director Paige Snyder helped lead the ribbon cutting and thanked the venture for finding a home in Port Arthur.

Attendees, which included many family and friends, enjoyed complimentary beignets and coffee.

For more information on Walk-On’s, which offers delivery and curbside service, call (409) 373-3033.