RELIGION BRIEFS — Men’s ministry group to meet Thursday

Solid Rock Baptist Church, 1337 East Fifth St., will feature “Happy Hour Bible Study” at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The teacher and expositor will be director of evangelism and counseling Rev. Harry Abrams Jr. For more information, call 409-983-7654.

Solid Rock Baptist Church, 1337 East Fifth St., will continues teaching series “Prospering God’s Way Through a Pandemic Plague” during the 11 a.m. Sunday morning worship. The Rev. Richard Keaton Nash is the teacher of the series. For more information, call 409-983-7654.

Solid Rock Baptist Church pastor Rev. Richard Keaton Nash will be on The Breeze radio station KSAP 96.9 LPFM from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday. The special guest is Glenn Edward Alexander Sr., president, and Yoshi Alexander, administrator and dean of admissions of Ruach School of Theology. You can listen online at www.thebreeze.com.streamon.fm.

First Church of God located, 3800 Jimmy Johnson Boulevard, has Narcotics Anonymous meetings every Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. All are welcome and encouraged to attend. There is no obligation to join, just an opportunity for support.

First Church of God, 3800 Jimmy Johnson Blvd., has a Men’s Ministry Group that meets every Thursday at 6 p.m. All men are welcome and encouraged to attend. Bro. Doug Eldridge is the ministry group leader.

