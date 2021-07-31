Seahawks softball to host camp

Lamar State College Port Arthur’s women’s softball program is hosting a pair of camps in August, including a prospects camp for players seventh grade and older.

Seahawks Assistant Coach Brittany Baker will run the camp with several of LSCPA’s players participating as camp coaches. The event is set to take place at Martin Field on the campus of LSCPA, located on Lakeshore Drive in Port Arthur, the weekend of August 28-29. The Seahawks had their best-ever year this past season with a second-place finish in the NJCAA Region 14 Tournament. Most of that team returns next season in hopes of a successful encore performance.

For more information about the camp, contact Coach Baker at bakerbr@lamarpa.edu or by calling 409-984-6290.

Campers can pay for sessions and scrimmages through PayPal below or at the field the day of the camp. In-person payment can either be credit/debit card or check. Online pre-payment is preferred.

If you are purchasing for multiple players, you will need to make separate payments.

A sign-up sheet can be found at https://athletics.lamarpa.edu/sports/sball.