Port Arthur confirms COVID-19 Delta Variant reported locally; shares latest virus numbers

The Port Arthur Health Department received notification of its first confirmed case of the COVID-19 Delta Variant.

According to the health department, the Delta Variant was confirmed Friday.

This variant can only be detected by the PCR test and not the rapid test.

“Please be aware that this variant, as determined by CDC, seems to spread more easily and quicker than other variants, and may lead to the number of cases increasing for this area,” according to the Port Arthur Health Department.

“PLEASE continue to be vigilant about protecting you and your family, especially the younger children under 12 who cannot receive the vaccines at this time.”

From July 29-30, the City of Port Arthur Health Department is reporting COVID-19 positive individuals for Port Arthur, Groves, Nederland, and Port Neches.

There are confirmations of 19 for Port Arthur; six for Groves; 15 for Nederland and five for Port Neches.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases reported is 45.