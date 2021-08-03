Port Arthur Economic Development Corporation names interim director

The Port Arthur Economic Development Corporation named a familiar face to serve as interim director of the organization.

Ike Mills, who is listed as the executive director of the Port Arthur Chamber Minority Chamber of Commerce, was approved for the position during a Monday evening meeting. He will serve on an interim basis until a new director is hired.

Board members spent approximately 30 minutes in closed session to discuss the “matters of personnel, chief executive officer.”

Mills previously served as executive director of the EDC and prior to this he served as a financial planner for the City of Port Arthur.

Allowing for an interim allows Mills to work with outgoing CEO Floyd Batiste, who resigned from the post recently. Batiste’s last day is Sept. 30.

Mills has more than 25 years experience in economic and community development matters, according to his biography on the Port Arthur Chamber Minority Chamber of Commerce website.

Read more here about concerns within the Port Arthur Economic Development Corporation.

In other action, the Port Arthur Economic Development Corporation: