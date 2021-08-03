Rev. Herman Perry Sr., 95, of Port Arthur, Texas passed away Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

A native of Glenmora, Louisiana, he was the last living child and the baby of the five children.

He was a member of St. Mark Baptist Church.

A visitation is scheduled from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday, August 6, 2021 at St. Mark Baptist Church.

Funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, August 7, 2021 at the church with Pastor Robert L. Perry (nephew) officiating.

Burial will follow in Live Oak Cemetery.

Eight children, Robert Perry, Sr. (deceased), Ethel Brooks, Rev. Eura Jackson, Pastor Dorothy Frank, Eura Dell Benjamin, Pastor Don Perry, Sr., Semonia Coleman, Herman Perry Jr.; devoted son-in-law, Robert Frank; 21 grandchildren; 59 great-grandchildren; 30 great-great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.