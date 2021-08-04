PHOTOS — Nederland ISD preps families for start of school
NEDERLAND — The Nederland Independent School District celebrated its 14 annual Health Fair Tuesday at the high school.
The event offered all NISD parents access to dental information, assistance with school supplies, assistance with clothes, haircuts, nutrition information and more.
Everything was free to participants and attendees.
