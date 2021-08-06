Corinne Foster Custer, 87, passed away on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at her home in Port Arthur, Texas.

She was born on June 17, 1934 in Cayman Brac, West Indies to Edmund Foster and Nan (Kirkconnell) Foster.

Corinne moved to Port Arthur, TX at the age of 3 years old.

She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1952. After high school she attended Port Arthur College.

She worked in apartment management and office management.

Corinne was a member of First Baptist Church in Groves,TX. She enjoyed traveling, working in flowerbeds, shopping and spending time with family and friends.

Corinne was preceded in death by her parents Edmund and Nan Foster; her son Kyle Stoever; and husband Robert Custer.

Corinne is survived by her son Craig Stoever and his wife Karen; her grandchildren Derrick Stoever, Tiffany Stoever, Rachel Bethany, Jon-Marc Bethany, Jared Bethany and 9 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 from 10 AM till 11 AM at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Service to honor Corinne’s life will be at 11:00 AM in the Thompson Memorial Chapel at Clayton Thompson. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park in Groves.

Our family would like to acknowledge our appreciation for the compassionate care given by her caregivers; Louise Norman, Jessica Jackson, Rhea Normand and Ruby Green.