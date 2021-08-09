National Weather Service updates tropical system timeline, potential threat to Southeast Texas

The National Hurricane Center has increased the odds of a tropical system developing near Barbadoes to a high 80 percent.

This system (Potential Tropical Cyclone) will likely be upgraded as of 4 p.m. Monday due to the immediate threat to the islands in the eastern Caribbean.

This system could be a tropical depression this afternoon or Monday night.

According to the National Weather Service, longer range forecasts on this system show it being a threat to Florida this weekend.

How strong it will be by that point is unknown.

“So far, it does not look like it will be a threat to Texas or Louisiana, but it bears watching this week,” Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson said.