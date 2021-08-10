Margie Ann Shepherd was born on December 23, 1958 in Port Arthur, Texas to Willie and Daisy Shepherd.

She passed away peacefully from this earthly life at home surrounded by her family on Thursday, August 5, 2021.

Margie was a 1977 graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School and attended Greater True Vine Baptist Church.

She leaves behind her mother, Daisy Shepherd; three brothers, Willie Shepherd (Alice), Kenneth Shepherd (Linda), and Joe Shepherd; two sisters, Ida Shepherd and Mary Shepherd Bazile; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Margie is preceded in death by her father, Willie; her sister, Shirley Shepherd Raymond and brother, Calvin Shepherd.

A public visitation will be 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Friday, August 13, 2021 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd., Port Arthur, TX followed by a private funeral service for family only.

Rev. Jarrod F. Phillips, Jr. will officiate.

Burial will follow in Live Oak Cemetery.