BOB WEST ON GOLF — Landry looking for strong finish to down 2021 season

Barring a dramatic reversal of form at this week’s Wyndham Championship, Andrew Landry’s fifth full season on the PGA Tour will conclude with him well outside the base line to qualify for the Fed Ex Cup playoffs.

Needing to place in the top 125 on the points list, the PN-G ex stands at 156 after a tie for 51st in last week’s Barracuda Championship.

With the Wyndham being the final event before the playoffs start next week, Landry’s only way in would be to win. His lone top 25 this season was a T4 in the RSM Classic last November. He’s missed 12 of 23 cuts and has official earnings of $578,616.

The good news for Andrew is that he won’t lose his PGA Tour card, as can be the case for players not finishing in the top 125. A victory in the American Express Classic, played in January of 2020, earned him a two-year exemption through the 2021-22 season.

He will, though, have to finish in the top 125 in the upcoming season to retain full playing privileges going forward.

Landry, by the way, isn’t the only successful player in danger of missing the playoffs. Check out these names and their current standing going into the Wyndham.

Matt Kuchar, who has never missed out on the playoffs, is 124. Ricky Fowler, whose career track is on a curious downward arc, is 130. A real shocker is Justin Rose at 138. Tommy Fleetwood is only two notches higher at 136. And Francisco Molinari, who Landry once declared the best player he’d ever been paired with, is 140.

Despite the numbers, every player in that group is guaranteed playing privileges for the upcoming year, based on previous tournaments they have won or their official World Golf Ranking. Landry’s OWGR, by the way, once inside the top 100, is currently 195.

CHIP SHOTS: Don’t try to tell Glenn Judice of Nederland that lightning doesn’t strike twice in the same place. He has scorecards from the par 4, sixth hole with a 1 and a 2 on them in the last week to prove that it does.

Playing in the Zaharias DogFight last Wednesday, Judice sank his driver tee shot from 200 yards. It didn’t count as an official hole in one because soggy course conditions had everyone playing par 4 holes from 200 yards. Still, it went down as a 1 and helped his team of Earl Richard, Dwayne Benoit and Randy Jackson place first with 43 points.

Then, in Monday’s Senior 50 Plus 3 ball, Judice was pin hunting again. Using a pitching wedge, he holed the shot from 122 yards for an eagle 2. Witnesses were Keith Mullins, Cap Hollier and Dillard Darbonne. That team would wind up winning the back in minus 2.

Taking the front with a sparkling minus 5 in the 3-ball format was the team of James Vercher, Bobby Wactor, Dwayne Morvant and Aubrey Ward.

The Super Saturday 2 ball at Zaharias saw the team of Rick Pritchett, Bill Hanley, Charlie Leard and Richard Menchaca score a sweep. They won the front with minus 5 and the back with minus 3.

A 3-ball format was used in the Friday senior game. On the front, there was a tie at plus three between the team of Pritchett, Hanley, Larry Reece and Don Flood and the foursome of Ted Freeman, Bob Byerly, Jeff Rinehart ad Randy Trahan. The Freeman team won the back with even par.

In the Thursday 2 ball at Zaharias, the team of Hollier, Wactor, and Everett Baker tied the front with the threesome of Danny Robbins, Raymond Darbonne and Don McNeil at plus 3. The Hollier team took the back with even par.

Wednesday’s DogFight saw the aforementioned Judice team win with 43 points. Second with 42 points was the foursome of Jim Cady, Wactor, Ward and James Johnson. Closest to the pin winners were Menchaca (No. 2, 15), Ward (No. 7) and Russ Gloede (No. 12).

