Chemical spill from 18 wheeler in Port Arthur causes traffic concerns

A chemical spill is causing traffic diversions in Port Arthur, authorities said.

According to the Port Arthur Fire Department, the traffic circle at Highway 82 and Highway 87 will be shut down until further notice “due to a chemical spill from an 18 wheeler.”

Authorities said to avoid Highway 87 from the Valero Main gate at 1801 W Highway 87 to Highway 82,

Also avoid motorists are to avoid all north and south traffic on 82 at the traffic circle.