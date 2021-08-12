August 12, 2021

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Aug. 4-10

By PA News

Published 12:26 am Thursday, August 12, 2021

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Aug. 4 to Aug. 10:

Aug. 4

  • Antonio Gilbert, 20, was arrested for warrants, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 6400 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway.
  • Criminal Mischief was reported in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
  • An offence report was reported in the 4700 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Unlawful installation of a tracking device was reported in the 6200 block of Capital.

Aug. 5

  • Jacoby Bass, 25,was arrested for warrants, and possession of a controlled substance in the 6900 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Elbert Bass, 34, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 6900 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • John Nguyen, 30, was arrested for evading arrest or detention using vehicle or watercraft in the 1600 block of Cardinal.
  • A theft was reported in the 4800 block of Beaumont.

Aug. 6

  • Craig Provost, 56, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 3300 block of East Parkway.
  • A theft was reported in the 3300 block of Taft.
  • An Information Report was completed in the 6800 block of Howe Street.
  • An assault was reported in the 2800 block of Pearl.
  • A criminal trespass warning was reported in the 5000 block of Monroe.
  • An assault was reported in the 5800 block of Jefferson.

Aug. 7

  • Antonio Yanez, 33, was arrested for unlawful possession of firearm by felon in the 6900 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • John Ballard, 28, was arrested for warrants in the 2600 block of East Parkway.
  • Tommy Bolton, 46, was arrested for warrants in the 5600 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Joshua Jacobs, 47, was arrested for warrants in the 5600 block of Twin City.
  • Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 4700 block of Graves.

Aug. 8

  • Trey Davis, 23, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 8100 block of East Texas 73.

Aug.9

  • Charles Emerson, 30, was arrested for warrants in the 3400 block of Main.
  • Marianita Alamo, 42, was arrested for warrants in the 5500 block of East Parkway.
  • Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

Aug. 10

  • Megan Landrum, 38, was arrested for warrants in the 5800 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Jon’tae Skinner, 30, was arrested for warrants in the 5000 block of East Parkway.
  • An assault was reported in the 2800 block of Pearl.
  • Aron Lee, 70, was arrested for warrants in the 6200 block of Gulfway.
