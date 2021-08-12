Terry Wayne Clayton, 59 of Port Arthur, Texas passed Monday, August 9, 2021 at his residence with his loving family at his side.

Terry was born on July 28, 1962 in Galveston, Texas.

He battled many health complications throughout the years, which forced him into an early retirement.

Throughout his many obstacles Terry lived with an insurmountable of zest for life, and he loved spending time with the people who brought joy to his soul.

His days were filled with laughter and happiness, and his best companion and pet, “Kobe” was always by his side.

Terry was a lifelong Catholic and a devoted member of St. James Catholic Church.

A visitation is scheduled from 12 P.M. to 1 P.M. Saturday, August 14, 2021 at St. James Catholic Church.

Funeral services are scheduled for 1:00 P.M. Saturday, August 14, 2021 at St. James Catholic Church with Fr. David Edwards officiating.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Cemetery under direction of Gabriel Funeral Home.

Terry is preceded in death by his father, Earl Clayton Jr. He leaves to cherish his memories, his mother Savannah Clayton of Port Arthur, Brother Adrian Clayton (Kristie) of Port Arthur, Sister Rochelle Howard of Port Arthur (Dennis), and Sister Cheryl Smith of Houston (Frank), Three Nieces, Three Nephews, and several Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and Friends.