Nederland, Memorial & PNG get football seasons started with scrimmage competitions

All three area high school teams participated in scrimmages across the county Friday.

Nederland vs. Hamshire-Fannett

Nederland went head-to-head with Hamshire-Fannett at Bulldog Stadium. The contest was broken down into two portions. One allowed each team to have 15 plays uninterrupted. After that, the two squads played a quarter of “live” football.

The Bulldogs were able to strike first during their 15 plays. Quarterback Luke Broussard found Kyndon Fuselier for a deep shot to put the Bulldogs in the red zone. A few plays later, Broussard threw a perfect strike in the back corner of the end zone, just out of reach of a leaping Longhorn defender, to Carter Smith.

“This wasn’t about anything that would go on the scoreboard,” Nederland Head Coach Monte Barrow said. “This was about what we get on tape. That is how we evaluate…I think we have to make plays on defense when we have the opportunity.

“Football is a team game, but it is played by individuals. You have the chance to affect the outcome of a drive, which can affect the outcome of a game. In the live quarter, we missed two picks on the last drive and they go down and score. That is something we need to be better at.”

Barrow said Broussard looked sharp in his first live action.

“He threw the ball well,” he said. “He had a couple of balls that had to be thrown a certain way. On his last touchdown, he had great touch on it. There was a couple of times he had a bad snap and picked it up and didn’t panic and made something of it.”

Memorial vs. West Brook

Memorial scrimmaged West Brook in Beaumont. Titans head coach Brian Morgan said the contest was a good way to point out areas that need improvement.

“There was some little things we have to get cleaned up,” he said. “I think we had three pre-snap penalties. We had a couple of turnovers. Early on when Jah’mar (Sanders) was in there, I think we had five drops on accurate throws that we have to catch.”

Morgan said it was interesting to see some players step up while some shied away from the Friday night action.

“There was a couple of guys that aren’t proven varsity guys that stepped up and played well for us,” he said. “There was a few guys that we penciled in as good guys that didn’t perform well. The stage was a little too big for them. That is what the scrimmages are for.”

Morgan said Sanders looked dialed in during his time on the field.

PNG vs WOS

In Port Neches, the Indians took on 4A powerhouse West Orange-Stark.

PNG’s new starting quarterback Cole Crippen threw the ball well against a physical Mustangs defense.

The junior quarterback found some receivers deep down the sidelines multiple times and proved to be able to move outside of the pocket and throw on the run.

Running back Koby Trahan was able to find some lanes thanks to physical offensive line play by PNG.

On the other side of the ball, the Indians defense struggled to stop the run.