PHOTOS — Artist Ragan Gennusa passes away but his works live on
Museum of the Gulf Coast Curator Robert Fong spoke Tuesday of the works of Port Arthur native and 2019 inductee Ragan Gennusa.
Gennusa, who was known for his paintings of wildlife and western art, died Aug. 13.
Ragan Gennusa’s obituary information is here.
Read here about artist and athlete Ragan Gennusa’s induction into the museum.
