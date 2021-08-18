August 19, 2021

Museum of the Gulf Coast Curator Robert Fong stands in front of works of Ragan Gennusa. (Mary Meaux/The News)

PHOTOS — Artist Ragan Gennusa passes away but his works live on

By Mary Meaux

Published 12:31 am Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Museum of the Gulf Coast Curator Robert Fong spoke Tuesday of the works of Port Arthur native and 2019 inductee Ragan Gennusa.

Gennusa, who was known for his paintings of wildlife and western art, died Aug. 13.

A painting of football players created by Gennusa while in high school. (Mary Meaux/The News)

