Walgreens robbed at gunpoint Saturday night in Port Arthur

An armed gunman robbed Walgreens in Port Arthur Saturday night, authorities said.

According to Sgt. Terry Tran, the assailant, described as a black male wearing a mask and armed with a gun, entered the business and demanded money at approximately 9:39 p.m. Saturday.

Police said the crime occurred at 3700 FM 365, with the gunman fleeing the scene on foot with an undetermined amount of money.

Officers checked the area and were unable to locate a suspect, and Tran said no one was injured during the robbery.

PAPD’s Criminal Investigations Division is leading the investigation.