West Orange-Stark head football coach hospitalized with COVID-19

West Orange-Stark Head Football Coach Cornel Thompson was admitted into the hospital with COVID-19 this weekend.

Thompson had high blood pressure and shortness of breath, according to a social media post by his wife, Frances Thompson.

The post said that Thompson had no other symptoms. Frances Thompson said she had not been able to see him since he had admitted.

Frances Thompson said she is in quarantine and does not have any symptoms except “being extremely tired.” She also thanked everyone for their prayers.

West Orange-Stark scrimmaged Port Neches-Groves two weeks ago and is scheduled to take on Nederland in both schools’ regular season opener this Friday.