5 COVID-related deaths in 1 day reported in Mid, South County
The Port Arthur Health Department is reporting five new deaths from Tuesday, along with 23 new positive cases of COVID-19.
Four of the five deaths were in Port Arthur and one was in Groves. Two were 45-49, one was 70-74, one was 75-79 and one 80-84.
The Health Department has reported 82 COVID-19 related deaths for Port Arthur and 21 COVID-19 related deaths for Groves since the beginning of the pandemic.
A new infusion center opened this week in Beaumont to administer Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody treatment to COVID-positive patients in Jefferson, Orange, Hardin and Jasper counties.
Click here to learn more and how to make an appointment.
As of Tuesday evening, the center had administered 304 treatments.
