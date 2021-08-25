5 COVID-related deaths in 1 day reported in Mid, South County

The Port Arthur Health Department is reporting five new deaths from Tuesday, along with 23 new positive cases of COVID-19.

Four of the five deaths were in Port Arthur and one was in Groves. Two were 45-49, one was 70-74, one was 75-79 and one 80-84.

The Health Department has reported 82 COVID-19 related deaths for Port Arthur and 21 COVID-19 related deaths for Groves since the beginning of the pandemic.

A new infusion center opened this week in Beaumont to administer Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody treatment to COVID-positive patients in Jefferson, Orange, Hardin and Jasper counties.

Click here to learn more and how to make an appointment.

As of Tuesday evening, the center had administered 304 treatments.