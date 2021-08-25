BOB WEST’S CHIP SHOTS — RESULTS FROM BABE ZAHARIAS SENIOR TOURNAMENT

The team of Rusty Hicks, Don MacNeil, Jerry May and Bob West went really low with minus 7 to win the front in the Tuesday Senior 2 ball at Babe Zaharias. On the back, the foursome of Ted Freeman, Kenny Robbins, Lee Bertrand and Everett Baker collected first place money with minus 3.

Format for the Monday Senior 50 Plus game at Zaharias was best three balls out of four. Tying the front at plus 1 was the team of Jim Cady, Glen Judice, Troy Touchet and Glynn Knight and the foursome of Ron LaSalle, Gary Fontenot, MacNeil and Darrell Mouille.

Winning the back outright at even par was the team of Joe Gongora, Rufus Reyes, Aubrey Ward and Harrell Guidry.

The Super Saturday 2 ball at Zaharias saw the team of LaSalle, Fontenot, Touchet and Adam Noel score a sweep. They were minus 5 on the front and minus 1 on the back.

Friday’s two ball at Zaharias produced a tie on the front at minus 4 between the team of Bill Hanley, Fontenot, Ron Mistrot and Knight and the foursome of Cady, John Jessen, Bob Luttrull and Keith Marshall.

Closest to the pin winners were Marshall (No. 2), Danny Robbins (No. 7), Richard Malone (No. 12) and Rick Pritchett (No. 15).

The Wednesday Babe Zaharias DogFight was played in an all-points-count format. Taking first place with 27 points was the team of Bobby Wactor, Lonnie Mosley, Dan Flood and Marshall. Tying for second with 23 points were teams captained by Earl Richard and LaSalle.

Closest to the pin winners were Gongora (No. 2, 15), Luttrull (No. 7) and Ed Holley (No. 12).

