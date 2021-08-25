August 26, 2021

Nederland Bulldogs pull out of upcoming tournament

By Chris Moore

Published 12:01 am Wednesday, August 25, 2021

The Nederland Bulldogs volleyball team and NISD administration elected to pull out of an upcoming tournament after a “couple of players” tested positive for COVID-19.

Nederland was scheduled to play in the upcoming Dayton Tournament this weekend.

Nederland is 15-3 this season, which includes a sweep of West Brook (3-0) Tuesday.

