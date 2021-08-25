Port Arthur Police working to release surveillance from Walgreens robbery

Police in Port Arthur hope to soon release video or a still-frame photo of the man who robbed Walgreens at gunpoint Saturday.

Information released after the robbery described the suspect as a black male wearing a mask and holding a gun.

Port Arthur Police were called to Walgreens, 3700 FM 365, at approximately 9:39 p.m. Saturday for the armed robbery.

The gunman reportedly entered the store, demanded money and left on foot.

PAPD Chief Tim Duriso said no shots were fired during the robbery.

The department’s criminal investigations division is handling the case.

Persons with information about this crime can call Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas at 409-833-TIPS. You won’t be asked your name and you may be eligible for a cash reward. You can also make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 Tips app on your smartphone