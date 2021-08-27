4 pm FRI STORM WATCH – Weather Service updates Southeast Texas expected impacts

Hurricane warnings and storm surge warnings are now in place for Vermion, Iberia, and St. Mary Parishes in Louisiana.

Hurricane warnings are also in place for St. Martin, Lafayette, Acadia, Evangeline, St. Landry and Avoyelles Parishes in Louisiana.

A major hurricane is expected to hit the Louisiana coast late Sunday or early Monday.

The highest risk area is between Intracoastal City and Grand Isle.

Life threatening storm surge, damaging hurricane force winds, heavy rains and tornadoes are all risks with this system. Typically the worst parts of the hurricane are along and to the east of where it makes landfall.

For Southeast Texas, maximum wind gusts of 20-40 mph are expected, along with rain of 1-3 inches.

As of 4 p.m. Friday, tornadoes and storm surge are NOT expected to be problems.

In Southwest Louisiana: expect maximum wind gusts of 30-60 mph, rain 1-5 inches, minimal tornado threat, no storm surge problems and isolated power outages.