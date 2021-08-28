$6,400 theft in fishing lures foiled at Academy

A Florida man bought a propane cooker at an area sporting goods store but allegedly tried to skip out with more than $6,400 in fishing lures.

David Allan Parsley, 57, of Summerfield, Florida, was recently indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury for the July 14, 2020, felony theft case.

According to the probable cause affidavit, police were called to Academy Sports + Outdoors, 7130 Eastex Freeway in Beaumont, for a theft in progress. Officers arrived and were told Parsley was concealing a large amount of miscellaneous fishing lures in a cardboard box labeled as a propane cooker.

The loss prevention store employee said the man did purchase the cooker that costs approximately $50. Parsley was detained and the officer and loss prevention employee opened the cardboard box and saw the fishing lures.

The total cost of the lures came in at $6,464.68, the document read.

Parsley has since bonded out of jail.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.