Port Arthur ISD’s Robert Reid leaving school board
Longtime trustee Robert Reid, standing at left, announced his retirement from the Port Arthur Independent School District school board due to a change in residence. He still lives in Port Arthur but in a different school district. Also pictured are son Reece Reid, seated; daughter Chelsea; middle row; his wife Mary Ann Reid; son Kyle Reid; back row, and family friend Lucy Loza. Reid’s daughter, Jessica Reid, was unable to attend as she is away at college.
