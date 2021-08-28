STORM WATCH — Hurricane Ida nears Louisiana landfall

As of 6 a.m. Saturday, the Hurricane Ida forecast, along with the warning and watches, remain unchanged from Friday night.

Hurricane Ida is expected to be a major and powerful hurricane at landfall Sunday along the south central and southeast Louisiana coast.

Final preparations should be made as soon as possible today.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Donald Jones will be conducting a Facebook Live at 10:30 a.m. Saturday with the latest information and answer questions at the National Weather Service – Lake Charles Facebook page.