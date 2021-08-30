Gift of Life names interim board president to help medically underserved in SETX

The Julie Rogers “Gift of Life” Program is announced it has named a new board of directors interim president.

Gift of Life Executive Committee members appointed Linda Domino to fill the position held by the late Nell Morris, whose presidency extended nearly 25 years.

“Our hearts have been deeply saddened by the loss of our treasured president and beloved friend, Nell Morris,” Executive Director Norma Sampson said. “Certainly, no one can ever replace her, but Gift of Life is fortunate that Vice-President Linda Domino has agreed to serve and lead in this role.”

Domino has a long and outstanding history with Gift of Life, having served as chair of its principal fundraisers that included the Pink Shopping Card, Champagne & Ribs and the Julie Richardson Procter 5K Ribbon Run.

For her exceptional efforts, she has been recognized with Gift of Life’s Volunteer of the Year Award, the Champion of Our Cause Award and as an Angel Among Us Honoree.

During her more than 20-year tenure as a Gift of Life Vice-President, Domino’s influence has enhanced the program’s sustainability and expanded its regional endeavors.

“I am honored to accept the interim position as President of this well-established and well-loved organization that has an extremely dedicated group of board members, supporters, volunteers and staff,” Domino said.

“My goal in leading it is to build on its achievements that have impacted the lives of youth and adults for nearly 30 years.”

Gift of Life Founder & Chair Regina Rogers said Domino is an extraordinary community leader committed to advancing breast and prostate cancer prevention services for medically underserved and uninsured Southeast Texans.

“Both she and her wonderful husband Joe are exceptional volunteers who have assisted with screenings and educational outreach that also includes ovarian cancer awareness and anti-tobacco and anti-vaping efforts,” Rogers said. “We are grateful to have her at the helm as our new Interim Board President.”

The Julie Rogers “Gift of Life” Program was established in 1994 as a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization in Beaumont and for nearly 30 years has been dedicated to the health and well-being of medically underserved Southeast Texas women and men who cannot afford health insurance or high deductibles.

Since its inception, the program has made available more than 41,000 free breast cancer screenings and 10,500 free prostate cancer screenings and has helped extend the lives of nearly 350 medically underserved individuals who have been diagnosed with cancer and navigated to treatment by compassionate and knowledgeable caseworkers and medical professionals.

For more information about Gift of Life and its free services, please visit giftoflifebmt.org, call 409.833.3663 or email info@giftoflifebmt.org.