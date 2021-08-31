Carol Gloston, 71, of Port Arthur, TX, passed away on August 22, 2021, in Port Arthur, TX.

Carol was born on December 31, 1949, to the late Jeff and Julia Menard in Lafayette, La.

She is a graduate of Paul Breaux High School in Lafayette, La.

Shortly after graduating from Paul Breaux High School in Lafayette, La, Carol moved to Port Arthur, TX, to search for greater career and life opportunities.

She remained a resident of Port Arthur, TX, until her passing.

Carol was a devoted, wife to Joseph Gloston until his untimely death.

She was also a devoted and loving mother to her son, Braden Collins.

She was dedicated to her family as she hosted family celebrations that were filled with her laughter, wisdom, and love.

She desired to continue family traditions as she created positive experiences and memories that would last a lifetime.

Her desire to connect and inspire others did not stop with her family.

She was a dedicated Christian and active member of New Temple Missionary Baptist Church in Port Arthur, TX, as well as numerous organizations where she exhibited unconditional love while filling the stomachs of all that she encountered with her favorite soul food dishes and decadent desserts.

Carol leaves to mourn her son, Braden K. Collins; two sisters, Lillie Broussard and Linda Rizzo (Mike); her brother, Robert Clay, Jr.; one aunt, Cecil Collins; her close cousins as well as a host of nieces, nephews, godchildren, and friends.

She preceded in death by her loving parents; her beloved husband, Joseph Gloston; her loving brothers, Warren Menard and Claude Senegal; her loving sister, Beniemae Sam; as well as her loving aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

A public visitation will be held from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Friday, September 3, 2021 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd., Port Arthur, TX.

Funeral Service for immediate family only will follow. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Park.