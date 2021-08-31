Mary Lou Dupree-Freeman transitioned this life on Wednesday, August 25, 2021.

She was born in Trinity, Texas on December 5. 1934 to the late David Dupree Sr. and Mary Smith-Dupree.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ewell Freeman Sr., and her brothers, Homer Dupree, Burnester Dupree and David Dupree Jr.

She is survived by her brother, John Dupree of Houston, Texas; seven children, Debora Freeman- Mann (Alfred) of Houston Texas, Ewell Freeman Jr. (Cathy) of Port Arthur, Texas, Beverly Freeman-Joseph (Larry) of Houston, Texas, Ricky Freeman Sr. (Beverly) of Port Arthur, Texas, Cheryl Freeman-Daniels (Michael) of Columbus, Georgia, Donald Freeman Sr. of Houston, Texas and Derek Freeman of Fort Worth, Texas, 15 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She lived in Port Arthur, Texas for 66 years. She is a member of The First Pentecostal Church of Nederland for 33 years.

She was a great homemaker and seamstress.

She worked for the Port Arthur News and was awarded “Employee of the Month”.

Mary Lou Dupree-Freeman was an inspiration and an encouragement to everyone she met.

Her life left a positive impact on the lives of so many people. She is dearly loved by everyone and will be truly missed.

Celebration of life service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, September 2, 2021 at The Pentecostals of Nederland, 2300 Spurlock Road, Nederland, TX with visitation from 9 a.m. until service time.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.