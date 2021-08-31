Mildred Ann Mayon was born to the late Hilton Mayon, Sr. and Lillian Gradingo Mayon on January 7, 1954, in Opelousas, LA.

She transitioned from labor to reward on August 24, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Mildred attended public school in Leonville, LA and was a 1973 graduate of Leonville High School.

She relocated to Port Arthur, TX where she resided for over four decades and raised her four children.

She was employed by the Port Arthur Independent School District for the last 25 years.

Mildred was preceded in death by her parents Hilton and Lillian Mayon, Sr.; one son Demond Mayon; two sisters Mary Eva Jones and Mary Alice Johnson; and one brother James Mayon, Sr.

She leaves cherished and fond memories to her only daughter, Tahida Williams (Willie III) of Houston, TX; two loving sons, Devin Mayon (Lashunta) of Garland, TX, and Michael Mayon (Niya) of Port Arthur, TX; five grandchildren Willie Williams IV of Katy, Texas; Diamond Williams of Houston, TX, Akire Clavelle and D’Niya Mayon both of Garland, TX and Kaylie Boyden of Port Arthur, TX and one great-grandchild, Kensley Williams of Houston, TX.

In addition, she is survived by her four brothers whom loved their baby sister dearly; Hilton Mayon, Jr. (Mary Genevia), Martin Mayon, Sr. (Mary Ann), John Ronald Mayon, Sr. all of Port Arthur, TX and Allen Mayon, Sr. (Jacqueline) of Opelousas, LA; one aunt, Phillimain Mayon of Leonville, LA; two godchildren, James Mayon, Jr. (Stacey) of Port Arthur, TX and Marlon Mayon (Holly) of Beaumont, TX; a special cousin who was like a sister to her, Linda Reed Buckner of Port Arthur, TX; four very special nieces, Linsey Mayon of Opelousas, LA, Kenosha Johnson, Dawndre Bazile and Renell Guidry all of Port Arthur, TX; her godparents, Herman Rayme (Theresa) of Houston, TX; close friends who include Jo Ann Wycoff and Gloria Guidry both of Port Arthur, TX and Barbara Brown of Opelousas, LA. In addition, she is survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins as well as friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, September 3, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 920 Washington Avenue, Port Arthur, TX with visitation from 8:30 am – 10:30 am.

A rosary will be held at 10:30 am. Burial will be held 11:00 a.m. Sunday, September 5, 2021 at St. Leo Cemetery in Leonville, LA.