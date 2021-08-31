Ronnie Tooke, 81, of Port Arthur passed away on Monday August 23, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Ronnie was born September 21,1939 in Shreveport, Louisiana to Jewel (Cooper) and Reuben Tooke.

Before settling in Port Arthur, he managed Camp Joy, his family’s fishing camp on Lake Bistineau in Louisiana.

Ronnie was a business owner and mechanic who loved sports, crossword puzzles, and could fix absolutely anything.

Ronnie was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend who will be dearly missed by many.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Dell Tooke, his parents, and sisters Flora Adkins and Frances McPherson.

Those left to cherish Ronnie’s memory are his daughters, Rondell Merritt and her husband John of Friendswood, Randa Hurtado and her husband, Brian of Beaumont, and his grandchildren Grayson and Britton Merritt, and Braxton and Preslee Hurtado.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home, with a gathering of family and friends from 1:00 PM until service time.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park.