Free vaccine access open today with PA Health Department & Carl Parker Center

The Port Arthur Health Department’s COVID Vaccine Clinic is staying open for extended hours today (Sept. 2).

The extended hours provide vaccines to help those who are working during the day.

Individuals may come to the clinic from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Texas Artist’s Museum, 3501 Cultural Center Drive to receive a vaccine.

Lamar State College PA

A free COVID-19 vaccination clinic is also open to the public today at the Carl Parker Center on the campus of Lamar State College Port Arthur.

The event is sponsored by the Port Arthur Health Department and runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today (Sept. 2) at 1800 Lakeshore Drive.

School officials said COVID-19 is responsible for illnesses ranging from a mild cold to severe respiratory problems, organ failure and death.

Officials stress community members can protect themselves and loved ones against the deadly disease by getting vaccinated. Booster shots will also be available.

No appointment is needed.

All ages 12 and older are welcome.

You must be accompanied by an adult if under 18.

Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available.

The Port Arthur Health Department is encouraging everyone to get a vaccine against COVID-19 to protect individuals and family members at home, school, work and play.

Deadly report

Information released Wednesday morning by the Port Arthur Health Department point to a particularly deadly previous 24 hours connected to COVID-19.

Health officials said seven people died across Mid County and Port Arthur, striking all races, genders and age ranges.

The Port Arthur victims included a Black female between 35 and 40 years old and a Hispanic female between 65 and 70 years old.

The Groves residents included a White male between 50 and 55 years old and a Hispanic male between 55 and 60 years old.

The Nederland residents included two White males between 45-50 and 75-80.

The Port Neches resident was a White male between the age range of 50 and 55 years old.

The total number of COVID-19 related deaths reported since the beginning of the pandemic is 88 for Port Arthur, 26 for Groves, 35 for Nederland and 16 for Port Neches.

During the same period, the City of Port Arthur Health Department reported new COVID-19 positive individuals for Port Arthur, Groves, Nederland and Port Neches.

There are confirmations of 27 for Port Arthur, 20 for Groves, 20 for Nederland and seven for Port Neches.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases reported is 74.