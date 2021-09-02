After a lengthy battle with various health issues, Rayetta Lynn (Cookie) Wilson, 56, entered eternal rest in the early morning hours of Saturday, August 21, 2021, at The Medical Center of Southeast Texas.

A lifelong resident of Port Arthur, Rayetta graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School in 1984.

Preceding her in death is her husband, Ronald Paris Sr.; father, Tommy Wilson; mother, Helen Smith Clayton; and her brother, Don Veazie Sr.

Cherishing the memory of Cookie are her three children, Myishia Edwards, Anjonetta Edwards and Donald Paris, Sr.; seven grandchildren; six siblings, Ivory Johnson (Velma), Billy Johnson, Lillian Joyce Lavalais, Sandra (Herbert) Alexander, Clara Faye Clayton and Leroy Smith; and a host of other family members and friends.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 4, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Rock Island Missionary Baptist Church, located at 549 W. 11th St., Port Arthur, TX.

Visitation will be from 12 p.m. until service time. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.