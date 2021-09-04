KATHIE’S KORNER — Labor definition: effort, industry, exertion, toil

I personally thank all the “hard workers” in America, especially on Labor Day.

Lazy people, wake up and get moving! If you don’t have a job or are retired (sitting around), volunteer somewhere. There are lots of opportunities for that. Examples: delivering mail or flowers in hospitals, rocking babies, driving friends to shopping areas, answering phones at your church, helping missionaries or ministers,\ and more.

The Labor Movement actually started on the first Labor Day in 1882 and dedicated a Federal Holiday in 1894 for workers.

Labor Day and Memorial Day are “patriotic holidays,” a yearly national tribute to the social and economic achievements of American workers.

My brothers and I were taught a hard, healthy, strong but satisfying “Work Ethic” in the ‘50s in California, where we were born and raised by two parents. They worked hard and built a very successful construction business, mainly bricklaying and stone work.

My dad was an amazing artist, from the blueprints he read, making bids on large tracks of beautiful homes and patios that are still standing. He sometimes traveled to Arizona for colorful or fossil laden rock for custom homes and fireplaces.

They taught us, as children, to work hard (we thought it was normal, still do) from chores, being part of the family, animal care, feeding, watering our birds, taking care of the dog, school work, homework, projects (handed in ON TIME), practicing our music instruments and voice and playing fair in neighborhood sports.

We played hard too, being very competitive to want to win. This time of studying with coaches and practicing music from young ages was preparation for my brother and I to become professional musicians. It all adds up and counts.

Our three children were taught these same “work ethic” and as adults are very successful in their lives, law offices, all love God and their husbands and all have beautiful homes. They are not clock watchers but loyal workers, one and all.

I’m very proud of them and their accomplishments and they are happy.

So, next time someone says to you, “don’t work too hard,” just smile and work.

Happy Labor Day!

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Port Arthur Newsmedia. She can be reached at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com.