September 4, 2021

Part of the building is still inaccessible to the public as work continues. (Chris Moore/The News)

PHOTO FEATURE — LSCPA Culinary Arts classes move into new building

By Chris Moore

Even though renovations are still ongoing at the LSCPA’s new Culinary Arts building, classes have started. The building was once home to the Port Arthur News.

Tucked away from the construction, Professor Ashley Taylor conducts her Culinary Arts class. The majority of the building is unused at the moment as construction continues.

Only a couple of small signs near the building’s entrance indicate the class is in session.

Professor Ashley Taylor speaks to her class inside the building located next to the Port Arthur Police Department. (Chris Moore/The News)

Construction continues at the old Port Arthur News building, which is now the Culinary Arts site for LSCPA. (Chris Moore/The News)

A sign at one of the building’s entrances is the only indication that a class is in session. (Chris Moore/The News)

