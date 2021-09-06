Port Arthur Police: Boyfriend stabs woman during Sunday disturbance

A woman was found stabbed multiple times Sunday afternoon in Port Arthur, the victim of a domestic altercation that turned violent, authorities said.

Port Arthur Police Sgt. George Clark said officers responded to the 8500 block of Davis Avenue at approximately 4:50 p.m. to find the victim stabbed multiple times.

He said officers learned an argument between a boyfriend and girlfriend escalated when a knife was brandished, leading to the male stabbing the victim “multiple times to various parts of her body.”

The male was on scene when police arrived and arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Authorities did not immediately release the suspect’s name or bond information.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where she was treated for her injuries, which Clark said are not believed to be life-threatening.

As for what led to the assault, Clark said a “disturbance had taken place” which included the brandishing of a knife.