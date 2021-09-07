Darrel Wayne McNiel, Sr., 71, of Port Acres passed away Friday, September 3, 2021. Dar

rel was born April 23, 1950, in Beaumont, Tex as to Wilford and Margie McNiel.

Darrel attended the Church of Christ and was actively involved with church meetings.

He was devoted to his faith and spending every moment with Family. He retired from Valero after 46 years of service.

He enjoyed fishing, playing bass guitar, singing bass and writing.

Darrel is preceded in death by his parents, Wilford Dean McNiel and Margie Bell Pouncey McNiel; two brothers, Dean McNiel and Danny McNiel.

Those left behind to cherish Darrel’s memory are his loving wife of 21 years, Debra Ann McNiel; children, Kisha Nunez and her husband, Luis; Darrel Wayne McNiel Jr.; stepchildren, Heather Ragan, Bran don Ragan and Derrick Ragan; grandchildren Malorie McNiel, Kayla McNiel, Khloe Droddy, Alexius Droddy, Brian na Nunez, Gaven Seelye, Jamor Ragan, Antonio Ragan, Allison Ragan and Juniper Ragan; one great grandchild, Hayes Prewitt; brother, Don McNiel and his wife, Billie; Dennis McNiel and his wife, Susan.

Memorial Service @ Mid County Church of Christ, 3057 8th St, Port Neches 77651 at 1 pm Saturday, 09-11-21