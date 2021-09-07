Debbie King, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to all, went to rest in the arms of Jesus in the early morning hours of Saturday, September 4, 2021.

She was 67 years old.

A celebration of Debbie’s life will be held at 10:00 AM Thursday, September 9, 2021, at First Baptist Church in Andrews, Texas with Pastor Brant O’ Conner and Rev. Scott Cotton, officiating.

Graveside services will be at 3:00 PM at Lawnhaven Memorial Garden in San Angelo, Texas under the personal care of McNett Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at the funeral Home.

Debbie was born in Port Arthur, TX on September 7, 1953, to Buford and Wilda Clark. Growing up, she attended Port Neches Groves High school and was often called a “Chatty-Cathy” and frequently got in trouble from her teachers for her excessive talking.

Ironically, she became a teacher herself after attending Lamar University, but she never outgrew her love for good conversation.

Just ask her husband, Roy King, whom she married in 1996, who was constantly waiting for her to finish gabbing with her friends after church every Sunday.

Debbie had the deepest love for her husband and loved the adventure and passion he brought to her life.

Scuba diving, gardening, and raising as many border collie puppies as she could, were just a few of her favorite pastimes with the love of her life.

Debbie loved her three girls, Cheri, Christina, and Kimberly with all her heart.

She leaves behind precious memories of bedtime stories, loud, obnoxious cheering at volleyball games and swim meets, spontaneous shopping trips, and singing songs together while washing dishes.

In addition to her three children, Debbie also cared for hundreds of children over her 33 years of being a teacher. She also loved serving as a Sunday school teacher at First Baptist Church.

If you or your children were ever in her class at Underwood Elementary or at the church, know that Mrs. King loves you and she cherished her time as your teacher.

Most importantly, Debbie was a follower of Jesus Christ.

Her children grew up learning how he rescued her from a deep pit of despair and changed the trajectory of her life.

Her favorite verse was Psalm 23, but the verse that she embodied every day of her life was Mark 12:30-31, “Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind and with all your strength.

This is the first commandment. The second is this: ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.’

There is no commandment greater than these.”

Debbie taught many topics and subjects throughout her life, but the greatest thing she taught anyone she crossed paths with was this: She taught us how to love.

Debbie is preceded in death by her father, Buford, and mother, Wilda. We know her heart is happy to be reunited with them.

She is survived by her husband Roy, her three daughters, Cheri, Christina, and Kimberly and their spouses Scott, Ricky, and Josh, and her two younger brothers and their significant others, David and Sheila Clark and Dan Clark and Theresa Jordan.

Debbie also had numerous nieces, nephews, and grandchildren that she loved dearly and wanted listed by name.

To Jessica, Clint, Caleb, Todd, Hunter, Toryn, Jameson, Amber, Madelyn, Morgan, Clara, Emma, Reegan, Penny, Brea, and Camden, Debbie loved you dearly.