Health dept. reports 50+ COVID cases Monday for Port Arthur, Mid County

On Monday evening, the City of Port Arthur Health Department is reporting COVID-19 positive individuals for Port Arthur, Groves, Nederland and Port Neches.

There are confirmations of 23 for Port Arthur, 14 for Groves, 10 for Nederland and nine for Port Neches.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases reported is 56.

The Port Arthur Health Department is encouraging everyone to get a vaccine against COVID-19 to protect themselves and family members at home, school, work and play.

When testing positive, please protect yourself and others, health officials said.

