Eric Renaldo Cole Sr. who was the fourth child and the eldest son of Mr. and Mrs. Jessie Cole Sr. made his eternal transition on August 28, 2021 at the age of 58.

Funeral services will be at 11.am Saturday 4, 2021 at Harvest Time Bible Church in Port Arthur, Texas.

Visitation will begin at 9:am until service time.

A private Interment will be at Saint John’s Cemetery in Kinder, Louisiana, immediately following the services.

