Phillip Allen Roberson Sr. was born on January 29, 1935, to the late Hosey and Johnnie Mae Roberson in Estherwood, Louisiana.

Phillip was called home to be with the Lord Tuesday, August 31, 2021.

Phillip lived in Port Arthur, TX most of his life.

He attended Abraham Lincoln High School and was a Deacon of East Mount Olive Baptist Church.

Funeral Service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, September 11, 2021 at East Mount Olive Baptist Church, 800 Thomas Blvd Port Arthur, TX with Dr. Lee E. Fields Jr., officiating.

Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. until service time. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park.

Funeral service entrusted to Hannah Funeral Home Inc.