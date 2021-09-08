PHOTO FEATURE — Starbucks, Chick-fil-A & more in works for Groves
Heavy equipment sits at land at Twin City Highway and 39th Street in Groves.
Future development of the site will include a Starbucks and BlueWave car wash with three more sites available.
Groves City Manager D.E. Sosa speculates a Starbucks could be completed by late December.
