September 9, 2021

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Aug. 30 to Sept. 5

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Sept. 1 to Sept. 7:

Sept. 1

  • An assault was reported in the 3100 block of Charles.
  • Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 3700 block of Grant.
  • Eddie Flood Jr., 35, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and warrants in the 2500 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Brent Fontenot, 57, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 2500 block of East Parkway.
  • Daron Fontenot, 61, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 2500 block of East Parkway.

Sept. 2

  • Ricky Johnson, 31, was arrested for warrants, fail to identify fugitive intent give false information, and resist arrest search or transport in the 6600 block of 25Th Street.
  • Criminal Trespass was reported in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
  • An information report was filed in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
  • Criminal trespass was reported in the 5000 block of Monroe.

Sept. 3

  • Criminal Mischief was reported in the 6800 block of Camden.

Sept. 4

  • Justin Weber, 39, was arrested for burglary of a vehicle in the 5000 block of Bellaire.
  • Tinh Pham, 31, was arrested for warrants and possession of a controlled substance in the 3300 block of Bryan.
  • A criminal trespass warning was reported in the 4500 block of Wilson
  • An information report was filed in the 4200 block of Main.
  • A dog bite was reported in the 7000 block of Washington.
  • Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 6200 block of 39th Street.
  • A hospice death was reported in the 2200 block of Owens.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 4900 block of Garfield.

Sept. 5

  • An assault was reported in the 6900 block of 39th Street.
  • An assault was reported in the 6300 block of 32nd Street.
Sept. 6

  • A criminal trespass warning was reported in the 5000 block of 32nd Street.
  • An assault was reported in the 2100 block Owens.
  • A dog bite was reported in the 6400 block of 32nd Street.

Sept. 7

  • Albert Londo, 29, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 6100 block of Groves.
  • Criminal trespass was reported in the 6900 block of 32nd Street.
  • An attempted burglary and a criminal trespass was reported in the 3400 block of Pure Atlantic.
