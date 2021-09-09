Mr. Alvin Craig Simon Jr.

Alvin Craig Simon, Jr., affectionately called “Nuse”, was born on August 15, 1990, in Port Arthur, Texas.

He was the son of Kimberly Swallow and Alvin Craig Simon, Sr.

He was a lifelong resident of Port Arthur, but graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, under the tutelage of his mother.

On Monday, August 30, 2021, God called Nuse Home. He was preceded in death by his dad, Alvin Craig Simon, Sr.; his grandmother, Rita Swallow; his grandfather, Vernon L. Simon, Sr.; his step grandfather, Willie Ridgle; and his aunt, Hattie Marie Griggie.

Left to cherish his memory are his mom, Kimberly Swallow; his grandmother, Mary Alice Simon Ridgle; his sisters, Angela Swallow and Brandy Simon; his brother, Brandon Simon; his uncles, Vernon Simon, Jr. (Bridgett), Burke Swallow (Cheryl) and Willie Griggie, Jr.; his aunts, Patricia Downing (Tee Pat), Amanda Thornton (Aunt Faye) and Sonya Swallow (Aunt Sonya); and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd, Port Arthur, TX with visitation from 1 p.m. until service time.

Burial will follow at Live Oak Memorial Park.