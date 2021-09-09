Vernon Milton Vincent, 85, of Groves, Texas passed away September 7, 2021.

He was born in Port Arthur, Texas on January 8, 1936 to the late George Washington Vincent and Annie Anderson Vincent.

Vernon served his country proudly in the U. S. Air Force. He retired from Texaco Oil Company after 26 years of service.

Those left to cherish Vernon’s memory are his wife of 46 years, Glenda Beth Waldo Vincent of Groves; his daughters, Julie Elizabeth Bennett and her husband, Ben of Groves, and Natalie Lanore Stolzman and her husband, Michael of Las Vegas, Nevada; his son, Warren Vernon Vincent of Portland, Oregon; and his grandchildren, Heather Akerson, David Akerson, Lauren Stolzman, Lindsey Stolzman, Michael Stolzman, and Lyla Stolzman.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Kenneth and Bill Vincent.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at Melancon’s Funeral Home in Nederland on Saturday, September 11, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with a Graveside Service to follow at 12:00 p.m. at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Groves, Texas.