PHOTO GALLERY — Beautifully Made Aesthetics opens on Twin City Highway

NEDERLAND — Beautifully Made Aesthetics opened its doors in Nederland on Thursday. C

Customers filed into the beauty bar and spa located at 247 N. Twin City Hwy.

The business is open Tuesdays – Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Beautifully Made Aesthetics offers micro needling, facials, chemical peels, permanent-hair-removal treatments, dermaplaining, microderm and offers a beauty bar.

Those interested can call the business at 409-206-5565, message on social media or visit BeautifullyMadeAesthetics.com.