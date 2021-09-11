Port Arthur Police: Man uses pepper spray during car theft before crashing

Two men were pepper sprayed at gunpoint Saturday evening and had their vehicle stolen, authorities said.

According to the Port Arthur Police Department, 17-year-old Jaqualin Jobert was arrested, charged with two counts of evading arrest in a moter vehcile and two counts of armed robbery.

He was brought to the Jefferson County Jail.

Police said Jobert approached two men at Encore Apartment Complex, 3609 Jimmy Johnson Blvd., brandished a weapon and pepper sprayed the victims before stealing their vehicle.

Responding officers located a vehicle matching the description of the stolen vehicle and attempted to stop it.

Authorities said the suspect’s vehicle refused to stop and eventually crashed during a police pursuit.

Police said the incident took place at 4:47 p.m.